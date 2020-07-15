Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to serve as the master government aggregator of Chainkit cybersecurity software designed to help organizations detect tamper mechanisms and insider threats.
The partnership will offer the Chainkit for Splunk platform through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
The offering is built to provide forensic-level attestation and ensure integrity of networks, systems, data, logs and applications.
"Chainkit for Splunk adds unprecedented visibility into stealth tampering with indicators of compromise and forensic artifacts by malicious insiders and external attacks," said Val Bercovici, co-founder and CEO of Chainkit.
Bercovici added that the platform uses a distributed ledger to protect log data and helps security professionals to find threat actors in the early state of a cyberattack chain.
The product is designed to also help customers comply with government and industry standards such as the Federal Information Security Management Act and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.
Carahsoft Brings Chainkit’s Tamper Detection Platform to Gov’t Market
Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to serve as the master government aggregator of Chainkit cybersecurity software designed to help organizations detect tamper mechanisms and insider threats.
The partnership will offer the Chainkit for Splunk platform through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
The offering is built to provide forensic-level attestation and ensure integrity of networks, systems, data, logs and applications.
"Chainkit for Splunk adds unprecedented visibility into stealth tampering with indicators of compromise and forensic artifacts by malicious insiders and external attacks," said Val Bercovici, co-founder and CEO of Chainkit.
Bercovici added that the platform uses a distributed ledger to protect log data and helps security professionals to find threat actors in the early state of a cyberattack chain.
The product is designed to also help customers comply with government and industry standards such as the Federal Information Security Management Act and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.