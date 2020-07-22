Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute to the public sector CyberReef’s cloud-based service offerings designed to help organizations protect mobile devices from cyber threats and manage mobile data consumption.
The partnership will offer CyberReef's mobile security and data usage management platforms and services to educational institutions and federal, state and local government agencies through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
The agreement covers four CyberReef products and services: Private Networking Plus, UptimePlus, Kids Internet Defense Service and Secure Bandwidth Management.
CyberReef CEO Hilton Nicholson said the company is pleased to team up with Carahsoft to bring to federal, state and local government agencies its cloud-based mobile data use management and security services for tablets, smartphones and internet of things devices.
“We look forward to teaming with Carahsoft to expand CyberReef’s presence in the public sector marketplace,” Nicholson added.
Carahsoft Brings CyberReef’s Mobile Security, Data Use Management Services to Government Market
Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute to the public sector CyberReef’s cloud-based service offerings designed to help organizations protect mobile devices from cyber threats and manage mobile data consumption.
The partnership will offer CyberReef's mobile security and data usage management platforms and services to educational institutions and federal, state and local government agencies through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
The agreement covers four CyberReef products and services: Private Networking Plus, UptimePlus, Kids Internet Defense Service and Secure Bandwidth Management.
CyberReef CEO Hilton Nicholson said the company is pleased to team up with Carahsoft to bring to federal, state and local government agencies its cloud-based mobile data use management and security services for tablets, smartphones and internet of things devices.
“We look forward to teaming with Carahsoft to expand CyberReef’s presence in the public sector marketplace,” Nicholson added.