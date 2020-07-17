Michael Tanner
Carahsoft Technology has added a Pavilion Data Systems-built storage array product to the former’s offerings for the federal market under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract.
Pavilion designed its Hyperparallel Flash Array platform with a multicontroller architecture that supports data access by block, file and object, the company said Thursday.
Michael Tanner, regional vice president and head of the federal business at Pavilion Data Systems, said that Carahsoft has a track record of helping customer agencies identify technology platforms in the marketplace.
The HFA offering is built to accelerate data process with big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning tool.
Carahsoft will also distribute the product in the public sector through reseller partnerships.
Carahsoft Offers Pavilion Data Systems Storage Tech to Federal Sector via NASA SEWP V; Michael Tanner Quoted
