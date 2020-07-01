Carahsoft Receives Red Hat’s Public Sector Distribution Partner Award; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Natalie Gregory
Red Hat has named Carahsoft Technology as its distribution partner of the year award in the public sector category for the latter's performance in helping market open source software products across the North American government sector.
Carahsoft said Tuesday it increased new business for Red Hat subscriptions, training and other professional services in the government sector by 50 percent.
The recognition was based on partner efforts from March 2019 to March 2020.
"Our partnership continues to expand and evolve after more than a decade, and we are proud to work alongside Red Hat and our reseller partners to pursue new initiatives that help public sector agencies reach their modernization goals," said Natalie Gregory, a Carahsoft vice president.
Carahsoft reported more than $6.5B in sales last year.
Other Red Hat partner award winners include:
- CDW-G
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Lightbend
- Microsoft
- Northrop Grumman
- Perspecta
- Rackspace
- Raytheon Technologies
- World Wide Technology
