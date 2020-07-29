Carahsoft
Veritas Technologies has named Carahsoft Technology its top distribution business partner for 2020 in recognition of the latter's sales and marketing support for enterprise data management products.
The two companies started their partnership in 2004 and has since then offered software platforms and services to the public sector through multiple government contracting vehicles, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
Kevin Youngquist, vice president of Veritas Technologies' public sector and health care business, said the award acknowledges Carahsoft's work to help customers adopt technology designed to secure and manage mission-critical data.
Customers have included the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the departments of Justice and Navy.
Carahsoft noted its sales and marketing team conducted webinars and gathered leads to support Veritas' reseller ecosystem.
Carahsoft Receives Veritas Technologies’ Distribution Business Partner of the Year Award
