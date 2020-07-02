Carahsoft to Serve as Gov’t Aggregator for Anchore Container Security Product; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Natalie Gregory
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to become the master government aggregator of a technology Anchore designed to help customers inspect the security of container image.
The partnership will offer the security inspection platform through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the state of Maryland's commercial off-the-shelf software acquisition contract.
“As container use in agencies’ DevSecOps pipelines continues to rise, the need to protect those containers from threats also increases,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president of sales at Carahsoft.
Anchore's platform works to examine, report and verify container images that support DevSecOps workflow. The offering features three tools for enterprise-wide analysis, centralized deep inspection and image scanning.
Carahsoft also offers the technology through its position on a U.S. Air Force basic ordering agreement.
Craig Bowman, VP of Anchore's public sector business, said the partnership looks to help government agencies secure workflows through policy-based compliance.
