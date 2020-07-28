Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has won a one-year, $16M contract to provide staff augmentation services for a U.S. Army project to modernize the service's logistical and business information systems.
The company will help transition components of the Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program and the larger Global Combat Support System-Army, the Department of Defense said Monday.
GCSS-Army consists of an enterprise resource planning system and the AESIP platform that consolidates master data, business intelligence and enterprise services.
The branch received three bids for the firm-fixed-price contract. Work will take place in Fort Belvoir, Va., through July 26, 2021.
Carahsoft Wins Army Business System Migration Support Contract
Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology has won a one-year, $16M contract to provide staff augmentation services for a U.S. Army project to modernize the service's logistical and business information systems.
The company will help transition components of the Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program and the larger Global Combat Support System-Army, the Department of Defense said Monday.
GCSS-Army consists of an enterprise resource planning system and the AESIP platform that consolidates master data, business intelligence and enterprise services.
The branch received three bids for the firm-fixed-price contract. Work will take place in Fort Belvoir, Va., through July 26, 2021.