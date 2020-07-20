Centuria
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded Centuria a potential five-year, $49.5M contract to support radar infrastructure at the National Weather Service's Radar Operations Center, according to an award notice posted Friday.
Reston, Va.-based Centuria will maintain hydrometeorological platforms for NWS and help NOAA advance forecasting goals through the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The IDIQ also includes documentation, software and systems engineering, testing support, project management and logistics support services.
Contract work will take place in Norman, Okla.
The NWS ROC operates a network of 159 surveillance radars that are designed to help meteorologists collect data and deliver weather forecasts for U.S. defense, transportation and commercial use.
Centuria Wins NOAA Weather Radar Operations Support Contract
