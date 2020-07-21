Chuck Hicks Promoted to Full-Time NCI COO; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks, chief financial officer and acting chief operating officer of NCI Information Systems, has been promoted to the COO position on a full-time basis, the company announced Monday.
“His critical financial acumen will help us create greater efficiencies and transform operationally as we continue to develop and deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and mission-critical, modernized IT systems for customers across the federal spectrum,” said Paul Dillahay, NCI president and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.
Hicks joined NCI last year and has served as acting COO since March. He has a deep background in defense and financial operations and is a military veteran. As COO, Hicks will focus on developing operational efficiencies in various areas. He will also create new partnerships with industry and drive collaboration and innovation across the enterprise.
He has more than 20 years of executive-level experience within financial management across a range of industries, including government contracting, public accounting, healthcare and commercial real estate. Prior to joining NCI, Hicks served as CFO for Cresa Global. Hicks also served in executive leadership roles at SC3, ASRC Federal, SAIC and USIS.
“Chuck is a truly exceptional leader and collaborator across teams — as a result, he has brought immense value to our company over the past year… I look forward to working with Chuck to guide NCI into an even greater period of growth and success,” added Dillahay.
Hicks served in the U.S. Navy for six years as petty officer 2nd class with the Hospital Corpsman. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland College Park.
“Our commitment to develop and expand our AI capabilities puts us in a unique position to dramatically impact our customers’ missions. I’m excited to work alongside Paul and the leadership team to bring forward-thinking technologies and best-in-class solutions to our government partners and continue the upward growth trajectory of our company,” Hicks said.
