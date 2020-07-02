Northrop Grumman has awarded Cobham a $2.7M follow-on contract to provide oxygen concentration systems that will be integrated onto modernized airborne early warning and control planes for the U.S. Navy.
Cobham Receives Follow-On Order for Navy E-2D Aircraft Oxygen Concentrators
