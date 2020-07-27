Compunetix
Compunetix has been awarded an an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to modernize the voice communications system at of Edwards Air Force Base in California.
The Monroeville, Pa.-based company will replace and modernize legacy VCS the service branch uses when conducting flight test missions from the installation's command and control facilities, the U.S. Air Force said Friday.
The service branch wants to obtain a replacement for the time division multiplexing technology-based Federated Edwards Digital Switch at the AF Test Center before the device reaches the end of its useful life.
Edwards AFB will also procure a new voice over internet protocol technology and infrastructure for transmitting voice, data and video communications across the test range.
Compunetix has provided Context mission voice platforms to more than 200 public and private sector customers.
Compunetix to Update Edwards AFB Voice Communications System
