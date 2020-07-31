Craig Albert to Succeed Jack Futcher as Bechtel President & COO

Craig Albert
Craig Albert, head of Bechtel Group's infrastructure business, has been promoted as president and chief operating officer, succeeding Jack Futcher, the company announced Thursday.
"Jack's relentless commitment to our customers and excellence in project execution has helped Bechtel reach new heights delivering critical projects for governments and industries worldwide," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel. "We are thrilled that he will remain on our board, helping to guide the company for continued success."
Futcher has announced his retirement, effective at the end of 2020. He will serve as the company's vice chairman and a non-executive director on Bechtel’s board. Assuming Futcher’s previous position, Albert will be responsible for leading the company's four global business units.
Additionally, Albert will oversee EPC functions, strategy and business development, diversity and inclusion, and regions and corporate affairs organizations. He will also chair Bechtel's operating committee.
"Craig is ideally suited to lead our operations in an era when customers are looking to us for partnership, innovation, and sustainable solutions to help meet the defining challenges of the 21st century," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel.
Prior to leading Bechtel Infrastructure, Albert served as the president of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit. In the role, Albert led the company’s portfolio spanning the full facility lifecycle including research and development (R&D), design, engineering, construction, operations, decommissioning and site restoration.
Before leading the Nuclear business unit, Albert served as the operations manager of Bechtel’s Nuclear Power business line, where he was responsible for the company’s work on nuclear new generation projects. He served as project manager of the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project in Australia for Bechtel’s Oil, Gas, & Chemicals business unit.
Throughout his more than 20-year career with Bechtel, Albert also held positions as project manager for the Elm Road Generating Station project in Wisconsin and project manager at the $12.2 billion Waste Treatment Plant project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE) Hanford site in Washington state.
Albert began his career with Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a design engineer and project engineer. He was later appointed manager of business development for Westinghouse’s government business.
Bechtel also appointed Shaun Kenny as president of the Infrastructure business unit, succeeding Albert’s previous role. Most recently, Kenny led the BACS consortium's work on the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia. Kenny has held multiple executive and critical project leadership positions since joining the company in 1997.
"Shaun has extensive mega-project experience and a successful track record of winning new work and building enduring customer relationships," added Bechtel. "These skills will be critical as we support customers in traditional infrastructure markets as well as the rapidly evolving digital, sustainable energy, and communications markets."
Craig Albert to Succeed Jack Futcher as Bechtel President & COO
Craig Albert
Craig Albert, head of Bechtel Group's infrastructure business, has been promoted as president and chief operating officer, succeeding Jack Futcher, the company announced Thursday.
"Jack's relentless commitment to our customers and excellence in project execution has helped Bechtel reach new heights delivering critical projects for governments and industries worldwide," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel. "We are thrilled that he will remain on our board, helping to guide the company for continued success."
Futcher has announced his retirement, effective at the end of 2020. He will serve as the company's vice chairman and a non-executive director on Bechtel’s board. Assuming Futcher’s previous position, Albert will be responsible for leading the company's four global business units.
Additionally, Albert will oversee EPC functions, strategy and business development, diversity and inclusion, and regions and corporate affairs organizations. He will also chair Bechtel's operating committee.
"Craig is ideally suited to lead our operations in an era when customers are looking to us for partnership, innovation, and sustainable solutions to help meet the defining challenges of the 21st century," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel.
Prior to leading Bechtel Infrastructure, Albert served as the president of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit. In the role, Albert led the company’s portfolio spanning the full facility lifecycle including research and development (R&D), design, engineering, construction, operations, decommissioning and site restoration.
Before leading the Nuclear business unit, Albert served as the operations manager of Bechtel’s Nuclear Power business line, where he was responsible for the company’s work on nuclear new generation projects. He served as project manager of the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project in Australia for Bechtel’s Oil, Gas, & Chemicals business unit.
Throughout his more than 20-year career with Bechtel, Albert also held positions as project manager for the Elm Road Generating Station project in Wisconsin and project manager at the $12.2 billion Waste Treatment Plant project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE) Hanford site in Washington state.
Albert began his career with Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a design engineer and project engineer. He was later appointed manager of business development for Westinghouse’s government business.
Bechtel also appointed Shaun Kenny as president of the Infrastructure business unit, succeeding Albert’s previous role. Most recently, Kenny led the BACS consortium's work on the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia. Kenny has held multiple executive and critical project leadership positions since joining the company in 1997.
"Shaun has extensive mega-project experience and a successful track record of winning new work and building enduring customer relationships," added Bechtel. "These skills will be critical as we support customers in traditional infrastructure markets as well as the rapidly evolving digital, sustainable energy, and communications markets."