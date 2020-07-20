Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a $4.3M contract modification to continue support for a U.S. Air Force organization performing environmental, safety and infrastructure operations.
The award represents the first option on a potential five-year, $21M contract through which the company supports the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment Safety and Infrastructure, CTC said Thursday.
CTC will provide subject matter expertise, program management, utility and infrastructure support, communications, legislative affairs and safety services to the SAF/IEE organization.
IBM's global services business and AGEISS offer technical services under the contract as CTC's subcontractors.
The initial option period runs through mid-March next year. USAF issued the award via the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.
“We are honored SAF/IEE continued its relationship with CTC and our talented employees to help bring technical expertise and innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Air Force,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.
CTC Awarded Air Force Support Contract Option; Ed Sheehan Quoted
