Enterprise Ventures Corp., a subsidiary of Concurrent Technologies Corp., has won a $1.4M contract to help Integral Consulting Services modernize the U.S. Air Force's depot infrastructure.
EVC will serve as a subcontractor to Integral Consulting Services and measure performance of the USAF maintenance enterprise, CTC said Tuesday.
ICS won the prime contract under the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services procurement vehicle.
Two newly hired EVC management analysts will support contract work, which includes collecting and analyzing business performance data across air logistics centers.
Work runs through March 27, 2025.
CTC Subsidiary to Support USAF Logistics Infrastructure Modernization
