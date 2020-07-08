Cubic to Support USAF Battle Mgmt System Dev’t Efforts; Mike Twyman Quoted

Mike Twyman
Cubic's mission solutions business holds a spot on a potential $950M multiple-award contract to help the U.S. Air Force build systems for new command and control infrastructure designed to support joint military operations worldwide.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will involve efforts to mature, demonstrate and proliferate multiplatform and multidomain capability for the Advanced Battle Management System using open architectures, software and algorithms, the company said Tuesday.
Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions and 2020 Wash100 Award awardee, said the ABMS program serves as an avenue for the company to provide command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms that he believes will the branch realize its vision for joint all-domain operations.
The Air Force initially named 27 companies as awardees on the contract in late May, then added 18 vendors that can vie for orders under the same IDIQ in early July.
