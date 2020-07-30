CVP
CVP to Help Secure Interior Dept IT Operations
CVP has received a four-year, $54M contract to provide cybersecurity services to the Department of Interior's information management and assurance program.
The Fairfax, Va.-based company said Wednesday it will help DOI update a departmentwide risk management framework and continuous monitoring and data security processes.
Under the contract, CVP will also integrate new technology platforms and approaches to simplify the system assessment and authorization function.
“Aligning department-wide initiatives with agency-specific priorities requires change management expertise – not just next-generation technology expertise," said CVP CEO Anirudh Kulkarni.
Kulkarni added that the company offers a technical approach covering dashboarding, cybersecurity consolidation and automation efforts to support federated enterprise information technology and security organizations.