Cyemptive Technologies has unveiled a cloud-based platform with the intent to help contractors prepare to comply with Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.
The Cyemptive Compliance Cloud offering includes a set of blueprints meant to guide suppliers who aim to complete the CMMC process in order to do business with DoD, the company said Tuesday.
Gerges Hana, chief compliance officer of Cyemptive, offers input to the body tasked with helping the department establish the certification process.
The Snohomish, Wash.-based company won a Department of Homeland Security competition for work on a technology designed to secure borders.
Cyemptive Technologies Introduces Cybersecurity Offering for Defense Suppliers
