Triman Industries
Dan Edwards, former vice president of operations at MAG Aerospace and a 23-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has joined Triman Industries as president.
Triman said Tuesday Edwards will provide strategic direction and lead growth initiatives at the West Berlin, N.J.-based military aftermarket services provider.
His career also includes time as president of Zodiac Aerospace's arresting systems division and as general manager of Aviation Technical Services. During his military service, Edwards commanded USAF's 78th Air Refueling Squadron and worked at McGuire AF Base as deputy operations group commander.
Triman also hired Eugene Mamajek, former executive director of Esterline Technologies' avionics systems unit, as VP of business development and strategy.
He spent more than two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he logged more than 5,700 flight hours with F/A-18 C/D and KC-130J aircraft. Mamajek also provided advanced T-45C instruction during his military career.
Dan Edward Named Triman President, Eugene Mamajek to Serve as BD & Strategy VP
