Dan Jablonsky, Jeffrey Harris, Terry Ryan Join National Intelligence University Foundation Board

Maxar Technologies President and CEO Dan Jablonsky, JKH Consulting CEO Jeffrey Harris and former VT Group CEO Terry Ryan have joined the board of directors at the National Intelligence University Foundation.
They will support the governing body that helps NIUF to promote the university's educational, philanthropic, literary and scientific objectives, AFCEA International said Tuesday.
Jablonsky took the helm at Maxar last year after he previously led the commercial satellite imagery company's DigitalGlobe subsidiary. The former U.S. Navy officer also worked at law firms.
Harris is the board chairman of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and serves on the Sandia National Laboratories' security advisory panel, the U.S. Energy Security Council and the Strategic Command's strategic advisory group.
His public-sector career includes time as director of the National Reconnaissance Office and assistant secretary for space at the U.S. Air Force.
Ryan currently serves as a director of Herndon, Va.-based government services provider Constellis and previously worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence as senior intelligence analyst and the U.S. Marine Corps as infantry commander and intelligence officer.
Retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden and intelligence community veteran Sue Gordon serve as chairman and vice chair of the NIUF board, respectively.
NIUF is a nonprofit affiliate of AFCEA International.
