DARPA Earmarks Addtl Investment for Charles River Analytics-Led Neuroscience R&D Effort

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded additional funding to a Charles River Analytics-led team to develop a predictive analytics concept aimed at visualizing social influence through computational models.DARA
The research and development effort, known as Brain-Based Prediction of Influence Message Effectiveness, is meant to help public and private sector analysts improve their understanding of changes in social behavior, the company said Wednesday.
Charles River Analytics secured funding through DARPA’s Computational Simulation of Online Social Behavior initiative and will work to quantify data such as brain reactions and message features to generate predictive value.
David Koelle, director of engineering at Charles River Analytics and a BB-PRIME principal investigator, said the effort seeks to fill gaps in current neuroscience processes with regards to establishing causal relationships.
Other entities that will work on the project include CACI International’s Next Century subsidiary and the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication.
