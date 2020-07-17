DARPA Taps Galois to Create Software Dev’t Tools for Physical Security

Galois
Galois has secured a $7.5M contract to build data security application development tools as part of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security initiative.
The company said Thursday it will work on the Partitioning Information via Resource-Aware Transformations for Everyone toolset with the goal to help developers create physically-partitioned apps with security tailored for sensitive information.
DARPA seeks architectures that can secure high-risk transactions or data movement between systems through the GAPS program. The company noted it aims to roll out PIRATE software via open source licensing agreements.
Galois partnered with Two Six Labs on the software development project, which the team expects to complete over a period of four years and a half.
