AITC
Advanced IT Concepts has promoted Dave Balleweg, Wells Barlow and Humberto Ravelo to leadership positions as the West Spring, Fla.-based technology services company aims to drive growth through a performance-based business model.
Balleweg, who holds three decades of executive leadership and independent consulting experience, has taken a new role as chief growth officer role and will oversee infrastructure that supports business development and operational functions, AITC said Tuesday.
Barlow will serve as chief programs officer and brings almost 30 years of experience in the information technology, training, communications and command and control areas to his new position.
The retired U.S. Army colonel held various roles at Science Applications International Corp., PAE, IDSI and Carley during his private sector career.
Ravelo will be chief of corporate development at AITC. His three-decade career includes more than 15 years of Army mission support experience.
Dave Balleweg, Wells Barlow, Humberto Ravelo Take New Leadership Roles at Advanced IT Concepts
