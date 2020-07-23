Dave Turner, Head of Hitachi Vantara Federal, Named to NVTC Board

Dave Turner
Dave Turner, president and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal, has been appointed to the board of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the company announced Thursday.
“I look forward to connecting with and learning from individuals across the different areas of technology,” said Turner.
He will bring a knowledgeable expertise in leading business development initiatives for major organizations supporting the public sector. On the board, Turner will assist the NVTC in meeting the future needs of the region’s technology network, and will provide input into the NVTC’s vision for the region’s technology community.
In his notable role with Hitachi Vantara Federal, Turner has supervised the overall growth and direction of the company. He will take his knowledge from the company and implement it on the board to provide insights on the private sector for the NVTC.
Prior to his role with Hitachi Vantara Federal, Turner served as group president of the Applied Technology & Operational Services Group at Akima. He also served as senior vice president at Affiliated Computer Services and held roles with McDonald Bradley and American Management Systems.
Throughout his career, Turner has led companies to deliver increased value by encouraging operational excellence and championing business transformation. “At Hitachi, we understand the importance of technology and seek a future in which government agencies can extend the life of their IT infrastructure for better reliability,” added Turner.
About Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation
Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation, implements data and analytics solutions that meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the efficiency of the U.S. government.
Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to offer the best information and operation technology from across the Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies. Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
