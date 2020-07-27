Deloitte
Deloitte Consulting has secured a potential $49.2M contract to incorporate engineering changes into an order-to-payment system for the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Enterprise Network contracts.
The company will work with the service branch's program executive office for digital and enterprise services to engineer software, maintain applications and manage the integration process associated with the OTPS/NEST platform, the Department of Defense said Friday.
The contract has an initial value of $13.3M and will reach its potential value if all three option periods are exercised.
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition process and the service branch will apply $8.9M in funds to the contract after the award.
Work will take place in Arlington, Va., through January 2024
Deloitte to Apply Engineering Changes to Navy Order-to-Payment System
