Dewberry to Help USGS Process Lidar Data for Florida Storm Surge Modeling
Dewberry
The U.S. Geological Survey has tapped Dewberry to update base elevation models for the Florida Panhandle using post-hurricane data from light detection and ranging sensors.
The company said Friday it gathered high-density lidar data for 8,250 square miles of the state, which Hurricane Michael struck in 2018, for storm surge modeling use.
Dewberry will apply the quality level 1 requirement to approximately 5,700 square miles of the covered area and use version 2 of the lidar base specification under USGS' National Geospatial Program on the remaining area.
“With these data, federal and state officials and safety experts will be better informed when determining climate adaptation strategies," said Emily Kipp, a project manager at Dewberry.