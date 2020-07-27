DHS Seeks Commercial Tech to Support COVID-19 Response, Mitigation Pilot Effort

DHS
The Department of Homeland Security is looking for potential sources of technologies to help various DHS components prevent the spread of COVID-19 at designated government facilities and points of entry.
DHS said in a notice posted Friday on the beta SAM website that it plans to award an other transaction agreement to a small business as part of the COVID-19 Response and Future Mitigation effort.
The OTA serves as a topic call under the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s five-year Silicon Valley Innovation Program, which seeks to “address several near-term use cases in response to the current pandemic”, the notice states.
According to the solicitation, such applications include security validation for contact-tracing apps, open-source quantitative data collection and noninvasive COVID-19 screening at DHS facilities.
DHS also seeks video analytics technologies to support the Transportation Security Administration's airport screening procedures to ensure passenger compliance with social distancing regulations.
Other capabilities of interest include alternatives to alcohol-based solutions to rapidly disinfect surfaces and reduce SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission.
DHS plans to conduct the program in five phases, with the first phase covering a 3 to 6-month period for a maximum of $200K in funding. The effort may culminate in Phase 5 testing and piloting activities at various operational environments.
The contractor may receive up to $800K in funding to facilitate development activities in four phases throughout a two-year period.
DHS will accept responses to the solicitation through Sept. 30.
