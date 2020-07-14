DHS Seeks Industry Comments on Data Center, Cloud Optimization Initiative

cloud IT
Interested vendors have until Aug. 6 to submit comments on the Department of Homeland Security's draft solicitation for data center and cloud optimization services as part of a hybrid information technology environment.
DHS posted Friday it is seeking a contractor to manage a data repository hub and colocation facilities, as well as modernize and maintain HCE infrastructure that will include multiple authorized cloud environments.
The notice offers information on the revised timeline for DCCO contracting and industry engagement activities. A second virtual industry day for the program has been moved from early to late August.
DHS now plans to release the finalized request for proposals by mid-September and accept offers through mid-October. It aims to award the DCCO contract in late December.
A selected contractor will offer private cloud services in the department's Data Center 1 located at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
DC1 support work covers IT, power and environmental control systems along with facility modification services under the supervision of the space agency's National Center for Critical Information Processing and Storage.
