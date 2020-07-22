DLH Holdings
DLH Holdings has booked contracts and task orders to help the Department of Health and Human Services assess alternative treatment options for COVID-19 and effects of the novel coronavirus on chronic medical conditions.
The company said Tuesday it will also develop communication tools to support exchange of COVID-19-related data within the scientific community.
“As the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases continues to lead the national response to finding vaccines and therapeutics to combat this novel coronavirus pandemic, DLH will draw on its contract research organization (CRO) expertise, leveraging clinical research services to establish a platform to rapidly evaluate multiple therapeutic products," said Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH.
Parker added that the company will recruit qualified patients and conduct clinical trials as part of efforts to help contain the pandemic.
DLH expects the generate $15M in incremental revenue from the recent awards.
DLH to Help HHS Evaluate COVID-19 Treatment Alternatives, Develop Comm Tools
DLH Holdings
DLH Holdings has booked contracts and task orders to help the Department of Health and Human Services assess alternative treatment options for COVID-19 and effects of the novel coronavirus on chronic medical conditions.
The company said Tuesday it will also develop communication tools to support exchange of COVID-19-related data within the scientific community.
“As the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases continues to lead the national response to finding vaccines and therapeutics to combat this novel coronavirus pandemic, DLH will draw on its contract research organization (CRO) expertise, leveraging clinical research services to establish a platform to rapidly evaluate multiple therapeutic products," said Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH.
Parker added that the company will recruit qualified patients and conduct clinical trials as part of efforts to help contain the pandemic.
DLH expects the generate $15M in incremental revenue from the recent awards.