The Department of Defense has signed $77.3M in agreements with eMagin, Meggitt‑Rockmart and Urban Mining Co. under the Defense Production Act Title III to retain employees and sustain domestic industrial base capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DoD said Friday eMagin secured a $33.6M agreement and will use it to retain personnel and expand the production of organic light-emitting diode microdisplays.
Urban Mining Co. will boost the production of Neodymium Iron Boron rare earth permanent magnets and maintain workforce capabilities under a $28.8M agreement with the department.
Meggitt‑Rockmart will use a $14.9M investment from DoD to boost production of fuel bladders for U.S. military aircraft.
DoD Invests $77M in Three Companies to Strengthen Industrial Base Capabilities
