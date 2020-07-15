innovation
Ninety-two U.S. small businesses will receive up to $116 in total grants to continue developing prototypes or processes for the second phase of two Department of Energy-funded programs that support scientific innovation projects.
The median amount of Phase II funds under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs is $1.1M over two years, DOE said Tuesday.
DOE selected 105 R&D projects that include work on a multimodal sensor fusion, Petawatt-class lasers and a video camera for austere nuclear environments.
The projects seek to address mission requirements in the department's cybersecurity, nuclear nonproliferation, electricity, energy efficiency, fossil energy, fusion energy science and nuclear energy offices.
“As our country reopens, small businesses will play a critical role in the nation’s economic recovery,” said Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.
DOE to Award $116M in Small Biz R&D Phase II Grants; Dan Brouillette Quoted
