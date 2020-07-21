Duality Technologies
Duality Technologies has received a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a machine learning technology that would encrypt multisource data and preserve the privacy of information in genomic research projects.
The company said Monday it will incorporate the privacy-preserving homomorphic encryption approach used to assess encrypted information and extract insights while protecting personally identifiable information into the ML development project.
Duality partnered with Two Six Labs and Harvard Medical School to support genome-wide association studies through which medical researchers aim to determine if certain genetic characteristics in COVID-19 patients are linked to the severity of symptoms.
Kurt Rohloff, co-founder and chief technical officer of Duality Technologies, said the company seeks to promote "responsible, privacy-preserving use of big data for the public good and for national security."
The contract also calls for the application of the HE approach to cyber threat intelligence sharing research projects.
Duality to Develop Data Privacy, Security Tech Under DARPA Contract
