DynCorp
DynCorp International has been awarded a $17.7M contract modification to help the U.S. Air Force maintain small turbojet engines that power the branch's T-38 jet trainers.
The company said Tuesday it will plan, schedule, direct and oversee maintenance work on J85 engines and associated equipment at Laughlin AF Base in Texas.
McLean, Va.-based DynCorp will also monitor serviceable base stock and target serviceable requirements under the modification.
USAF expects the company to finish work by Sept. 15, 2021.
DynCorp to Help Maintain Air Force Trainer Engines
