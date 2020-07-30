Elastic
Elastic has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification at moderate impact level for a managed service offering designed to help customers to find, analyze and protect information in a cloud computing environment.
The company said Wednesday it offers Elastic Cloud to government agencies to support the deployment of enterprise search, observability and security tools on Amazon Web Services' GovCloud region.
The technology stack is built to help users visualize search data, detect potential threats and consolidate metrics, logs and application performance management data.
George Young, vice president of Elastic's public sector business, said the company aims to help agencies accelerate the process of generating insights through its FedRAMP-compliant platform.
The offering includes development, training, consulting and technical audit support for government users.
Elastic Cloud Service Receives FedRAMP OK; George Young Quoted
