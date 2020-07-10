satellite connectivity
Envistacom has partnered with Novelsat to combine a satellite access waveform with an open architecture environment designed for virtual applications in the defense and commercial sectors.
The partnership seeks to help customers utilize Novelsat's multi-access waveform on common on-the-shelf high-performance computers that will function as virtual modems within the Transport Virtualization Ecosystem, Envistacom said Thursday.
TVE is intended to also support data analytics, encryption and continuous processing applications.
Envistacom developed its ecosystem in a bid to help the Department of Defense manage satellite communications and connectivity via mission-related operating systems.
Envistacom, Novelsat Partner to Integrate Virtualization, Satellite Waveform Platforms
satellite connectivity
Envistacom has partnered with Novelsat to combine a satellite access waveform with an open architecture environment designed for virtual applications in the defense and commercial sectors.
The partnership seeks to help customers utilize Novelsat's multi-access waveform on common on-the-shelf high-performance computers that will function as virtual modems within the Transport Virtualization Ecosystem, Envistacom said Thursday.
TVE is intended to also support data analytics, encryption and continuous processing applications.
Envistacom developed its ecosystem in a bid to help the Department of Defense manage satellite communications and connectivity via mission-related operating systems.