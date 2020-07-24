Everbridge
Everbridge has secured privacy certification from the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission for a company-built technology offering that works to help organizations manage critical situations.
The Critical Event Management Platform has been certified compliant with the ISO/IEC 27701 standards in protection of data such as personally identifiable information, Everbridge said Thursday.
The certification comes nearly one month after the company renewed its authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Earlier this year, Everbridge released its COVID-19 Shield software product to help public and private sector customers manage the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on their organizations.
The CEM platform is designed to aggregate data on public safety threats and deliver that information to communication systems to support response missions.
Everbridge’s Critical Event Mgmt Platform Gets ISO/IEC Data Privacy Certification
