Everlaw
Everlaw has secured certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a cloud-based software offering designed to help legal professionals search and review electronic litigation data.
The e-discovery platform includes security and collaborative features to support government users in document processing and investigation processes, the company said Wednesday.
The Department of Justice has used the company's technology over the past four months.
According to Everlaw, the FedRAMP authorization marked its highest achievement for security compliance to date. The software provider is also SOC 2 Type 2-compliant and completed audits to review its adherence to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.
Everlaw’s Cloud-Based Litigation Platform Gets FedRAMP OK
