Executive Mosaic Launches GovConWire Events; 2020 BizDev Trends Forum Coming on Aug 27th

After almost two decades of success hosting events and keeping the government contracting (GovCon) community woven together and informed on the latest developments in the industry. Through Potomac Officers Club (POC), Executive Mosaic has launched ‘GovConWire Events’ to continue our mission of connecting executives to each other.
Our mission is to enable GovCon professionals across the country to receive the knowledge and expertise needed to remain current with the evolving GovCon marketplace, technology, and government leaders of consequence as well as build an organization dedicated to teaching and empowering executives across the country.
Beyond that, we want to weave together a fabric of interactive participation and partnering among the smaller and midsize contractors and provide access to some of the very best government speakers and government contracting speakers available in today’s market.
GovConWire hosted its first event on June 30th during the ‘How to Increase Cybersecurity and Return on Investment of Existing PIV Infrastructure for Cross-Agency Encryption’ Webinar.
Our first of many virtual events featured keynote speakers from across the industry, including Dr. Chris Edwards chief technology officer (CTO) of Intercede, Kyle Neuman, managing director of SAFE Identity; Sam Andoni, founder and president of Zeva Inc., Jeff Nigriny, president and founder of Certipath and Mike Horkey, founder and CEO of Tru-Concepts LLC, as the webinar’s moderator.
GovConWire Events also offers the chance to rewatch the webinar in case you missed the initial event on June 30th. Click here to register and watch the ‘How to Increase Cybersecurity and Return on Investment of Existing PIV Infrastructure for Cross-Agency Encryption’ Webinar.
GovConWire will host its next virtual webinar on Aug. 27th with the 2020 GovCon Business Development Forum featuring Stephanie Shutt, director of GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office (PMO) as the keynote speaker.
The webinar will also feature a full expert panel with Frank Kelley, vice president of Defense Acquisition University (DAU), as one of the panelists. GovConWire will announced more expert panelists from across the federal government in the weeks leading up to the webinar.
Click here to register for GovConWire’s 2020 GovCon Business Development Forum on Aug. 27th to dive into current BD trends, tips for securing contracts and FY2021 federal budget projections.
Executive Mosaic Launches GovConWire Events; 2020 BizDev Trends Forum Coming on Aug 27th
