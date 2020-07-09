FBI Vet Timothy Groh Named Paradyme Strategic Programs VP

Timothy Groh
Timothy Groh, a 24-year FBI veteran, has joined information technology contractor Paradyme Management as vice president of strategic programs.
He most recently led the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center as deputy director and is a recipient of the 2011 Human Capital Leadership Award from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Paradyme said Wednesday.
His career at the bureau also includes time as chief of leadership development, deputy chief human capital officer and special agent in the Washington and Miami field offices.
“As we work to bring our advanced technology services to meet the needs of more federal customers, Tim’s experience as an innovation leader and changemaker inside the FBI will give us a deeper understanding of the unique enterprise-wide systems and process challenges facing the agency as well as other federal agencies serving the homeland security mission," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Paradyme Management.
The Greenbelt, Md.-based company offers data analytics, cybersecurity, enterprise integration, software development, DevSecOps and lifecycle data management services to the government sector.
