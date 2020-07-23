FEC Deploys AWS Tech for Election Campaign Contribution Processing

Amazon Web Services
The Federal Election Commission has expanded its Amazon Web Services cloud migration and scaling efforts in a move to simplify the processing of U.S. campaign contribution data.
AWS supplied data lake technologies and helped FEC establish cloud security controls to support the agency’s primary, public-facing and nonprocessing databases, AWS said Wednesday.
FEC used AWS-based products like the Amazon Aurora database management platform and Amazon Glue analytics tool to streamline the extract, transfer and load functions needed for data ingestion procedures.
AWS noted that it intends to continue helping FEC in cloud migration activities ahead of an expanded transition effort to support the agency’s goal of processing 1B individual contributions by 2024.
Wei Luo, deputy chief information officer of FEC, said the agency is looking into migrating more applications to the cloud for enterprise-wide operations.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had great support from leadership and our executive sponsor,” he said. “Internally, the FEC has a great team that shares the same passion about our mission and partnership with AWS, which is crucial for success.”
FEC first migrated its public-facing website to an AWS architecture in 2014. The agency expects to use AWS technologies to help process over 500M contributions by the end of the year.
