Federal Tech Market Vet Martin Rieger Named stackArmor Chief Solutions Officer
Martin Rieger
Martin Rieger, a federal cloud computing market veteran, has joined security automation company stackArmor as chief solutions officer.
He brings to stackArmor his decades of advisory experience related to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and Federal Information Security Management Act, the company said Tuesday.
His career includes time at Emagine IT, Coalfire and other companies that offer third-party assessment services. He also held information assurance roles at Science Applications International Corp. and CACI International earlier in his career.
"I'm excited to join stackArmor and its incredible team of cloud, security and compliance automation experts who have successfully delivered ATO (authority to operate) projects to over 20 customers in an incredibly short period of time," Rieger said.
Tysons Corner, Va.-based stackArmor aims to help customers monitor security incidents and vulnerabilities with its ThreatAlert platform for Amazon Web Services.