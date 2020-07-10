First Air Force ‘Datathon’ to Focus on C-17 Scheduling Platform

Air Force Datathon
The U.S. Air Force Chief Data Office will kick off the first in a series of "datathon" events next week as the military branch looks to address scheduling challenges associated with the C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.
USAF said Thursday the inaugural event is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 16 and will focus on the data-powered Puckboard software used to plan qualification flights.
The Department of Defense enlisted the help of open source software company Red Hat in late 2019 to build the digital application.
DoD's TRON software factory, which leads the Puckboard project, will collaboate with a joint USAF-Massachusetts Institute of Technology accelerator focused on artificial intelligence and SAF/CO to apply lessons from the datathon to the scheduling platform.
