Fluor Holds Spot on $3B DOE Environmental Mgmt Office Contract; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Tom D’Agostino
The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management has awarded Fluor a position on a potential 10-year, $3 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning and removal of facilities, waste management and program support, the company announced Wednesday.
“With a strong footing in nearly all of the DoE offices that this award can support, it is a natural fit for Fluor to have a position on this contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group.
Fluor was selected as one of nine companies and is eligible to compete for firm-fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders under the contract award. The contract will also be available for work at various locations throughout the United States.
The company will perform work to support a variety of DoE offices and federal agencies, including the National Nuclear Security Administration and Office of Naval Reactors and the Office of Science. The departments and officers are able to contract environmental management assistance to meet their DD&R requirements.
“This nationwide IDIQ is part of DoE’s overall contracting strategy and blends with its new End State Contracting Model. In addition to Fluor’s current DoE contracts, we are now positioned to assist the DoE when and where it needs additional support,” D’Agostino added.
Prior to the multiple award contract, Fluor has secured multiple DoE contracts to provide support at a variety of sites. In May 2020, the company was contracted in partnership with BWX Technologies (BWXT) to provide environmental cleanup services at the Hanford Site in Washington state under a 10-year, $13 billion contract.
Hanford Works Restoration (HWR) will lead work under the Tank Closure Contract and collaborate with professional services companies DBD and Intera to carry out the project. HWR will support operations and maintenance of single shell and double shell tank farms at the site, including volume management and secondary waste treatment facilities and the completion of construction and operations.
Additionally, Fluor and BWXT will provide maintenance to equipment necessary to pretreat and feed low-level waste to the low-activity waste verification facility and a single-shell tank waste remediation and closure as part of cleanup efforts.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years.
