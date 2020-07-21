Follow-Up NDIA Survey Looks at Ongoing COVID-19 Impacts on Small Defense Contractors

Cash flow
A National Defense Industrial Association survey shows that clear information from the Department of Defense, access to capital and revenue expectations are the areas where small businesses in the defense sector continue to experience the highest level of continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NDIA surveyed 75 respondents from small defense contractors from June 10 to July 3 and the association said Monday workforce issues and cash flow continue to be the top concerns for small businesses as they deal with the pandemic.
According to the report, 71 percent of respondents said the current health crisis disrupted their companies’ cash flow, up from approximately 60 percent in the first survey conducted in March.
The follow-up survey showed that businesses in the manufacturing sector reported lower disruption levels than those in the services and technology sectors. Companies across the three sectors reported decreasing concerns when it comes to access to secure work facilities and workforce availability, among other areas.
