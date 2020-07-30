Andrew Weber
Former DoD Official Andrew Weber Joins Zeteo Tech Board
Andrew Weber — former assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs at the Department of Defense — has joined the board of directors at Sykesville, Md.-based biological mass spectrometer technology provider Zeteo Tech.
He supported governmental efforts to address risks from uranium, biological and chemical weapons as part of the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program and helped coordinate Ebola response efforts during the Obama administration, Zeteo Tech said Wednesday.
Weber spent nearly 18 years at the Department of Defense and worked as a foreign service officer at the State Department earlier in his career. Between 2002 and 2008, he was an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's Graduate School of Foreign Service.
He currently serves as a member and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and the Council on Strategic Risks, respectively.
Zeteo Tech offers digitalMALDI, an automated technology designed to detect biological threats on a molecular level via spectrometry and biomarker measurements.