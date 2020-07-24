Darin Stolte
Darin Stolte, former vice president of service delivery at Knight Point Systems, has been named chief operating officer of Gaithersburg, Md.-based government services provider DecisionPoint | Cortek.
He brings nearly three decades of GovCon industry experience to his new position, DecisionPoint | Cortek said Thursday.
Stolte joined Knight Point in 2015 as a general manager and elevated to the VP role in 2017. Perspecta completed its acquisition of Knight Point last year to grow in formation technology offerings for the public sector.
Earlier in his career, he worked at IT and consulting services company STG as vice president of civilian programs.
DecisionPoint — which purchased Cortek in 2018 — is a service-disabled, veteran-owned company with HUBZone designation and provides support to government clients in areas such as health informatics, security engineering and program management.
Former Knight Point VP Darin Stolte Joins DecisionPoint | Cortek as COO
Darin Stolte
Darin Stolte, former vice president of service delivery at Knight Point Systems, has been named chief operating officer of Gaithersburg, Md.-based government services provider DecisionPoint | Cortek.
He brings nearly three decades of GovCon industry experience to his new position, DecisionPoint | Cortek said Thursday.
Stolte joined Knight Point in 2015 as a general manager and elevated to the VP role in 2017. Perspecta completed its acquisition of Knight Point last year to grow in formation technology offerings for the public sector.
Earlier in his career, he worked at IT and consulting services company STG as vice president of civilian programs.
DecisionPoint — which purchased Cortek in 2018 — is a service-disabled, veteran-owned company with HUBZone designation and provides support to government clients in areas such as health informatics, security engineering and program management.