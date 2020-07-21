GA-EMS
A business unit of General Atomics has secured an other transaction agreement to provide system design concepts for multidomain operations under the U.S. Army's Digital Guided Missile development program.
The company said Monday its electromagnetic systems group will develop and analyze prototype designs for the service branch's air and missile defense cross-functional teams and programs such as the Future Vertical Lift and Next Generation Combat Vehicle efforts.
The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium awarded the project and will execute the OTA effort for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Aviation and Missile Center through Advanced Technology Inc.
Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said the business has worked on hypersonic technology platforms for the joint service and uses a digital model with modeling and simulation tools in missile design projects.
The Army aims to increase the lethality of weapons and ensure overmatch by 2028 through its modernization campaign.
General Atomics to Design Digital Missile Prototypes for Army
