Greg Jaksec
Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Jaksec has joined IndraSoft as senior director for the Reston, Va.-based information technology services provider's Defense Information Systems Agency account.
He will oversee the company's program management, operations and growth initiatives that are relevant to DISA contracts and opportunities, IndraSoft said Thursday.
"Greg brings significant passion and a proven track record to help expand our current footprint at DISA. His experience leading and managing large scale DISA programs will contribute significantly to DISA and DoD's modernization needs," said IndraSoft President Raj Lingam.
Jaksec, who served in the Infantry and Signal Corps, brings to the company his experience in command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs.
He previously served as commander of the DISA Command Center and chief of network operations at the agency’s Global Network Operations and Security Center.
Prior to joining IndraSoft, Jaksec served as director of portfolio management at Columbia, Md.-based IT firm COMSO, where he was responsible for program management, strategic business development, account capture and technical functions that supported federal IT service contracts.
"I am extremely motivated to be part of the IndraSoft team and look forward to applying my experience and leadership skills to provide continued excellence on our programs today and in the future. It is exciting to be part of a dynamic and growing organization committed to delivering quality services to DISA and throughout the DOD enterprise," Jaksec said.
Greg Jaksec Named IndraSoft Senior DISA Account Director; Raj Lingam Quoted
Greg Jaksec
Retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Jaksec has joined IndraSoft as senior director for the Reston, Va.-based information technology services provider's Defense Information Systems Agency account.
He will oversee the company's program management, operations and growth initiatives that are relevant to DISA contracts and opportunities, IndraSoft said Thursday.
"Greg brings significant passion and a proven track record to help expand our current footprint at DISA. His experience leading and managing large scale DISA programs will contribute significantly to DISA and DoD's modernization needs," said IndraSoft President Raj Lingam.
Jaksec, who served in the Infantry and Signal Corps, brings to the company his experience in command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs.
He previously served as commander of the DISA Command Center and chief of network operations at the agency’s Global Network Operations and Security Center.
Prior to joining IndraSoft, Jaksec served as director of portfolio management at Columbia, Md.-based IT firm COMSO, where he was responsible for program management, strategic business development, account capture and technical functions that supported federal IT service contracts.
"I am extremely motivated to be part of the IndraSoft team and look forward to applying my experience and leadership skills to provide continued excellence on our programs today and in the future. It is exciting to be part of a dynamic and growing organization committed to delivering quality services to DISA and throughout the DOD enterprise," Jaksec said.