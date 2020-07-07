GSA Seeks AI, Machine Learning Tech to Accelerate End-User License Agreement Reviews

The General Services Administration has launched a challenge to seek potential artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms that could be used to speed up reviews of end-user license agreements.

Contracting officers usually take seven to 14 days to assess an EULA in order to identify unacceptable terms and conditions and GSA said Monday it wants to accelerate the process by adopting an AI or ML technology.

GSA will provide participants access to training data, sample validation file and additional reference documents to develop their platforms and select the top three teams in September. Each chosen team will get $2,500 and have a chance to compete for an additional cash prize of $12,500.

Each platform will be evaluated on a scale of 1 to 5 based on four factors: technical evaluation; functionality and user interface; quality of demonstration; and creativity and innovation.

GSA will accept submissions through Aug. 20.