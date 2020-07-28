GSA Selects IST Research Platform for Citizen Engagement

IST Research
IST Research has secured a five-year, $66M contract from the General Services Administration to provide a technology platform that would help government agencies engage with citizens.
The company said Thursday its Pulse Platform uses cloud analytics and data processing tools that are designed to support engagement programs for hard-to-reach and fragile communities.
“Right now it’s more critical than ever for organizations to continue engaging vulnerable populations in order to ferret out bad actors looking to take advantage of this worldwide crisis,” said Ryan Paterson, CEO of IST Research.
GSA awarded the sole-source contract under the third phase of the agency's Small Business Innovative Research program. The agreement is effective immediately and runs through June 2025.
Under the contract, IST Research will initially provide its technology to support U.S. Special Operations Command Africa.
