Dawn Halfaker
Halfaker and Associates and &Partners, a minority-owned small business, have established a new joint venture – United Digital Partners – that will focus on delivering digital services to federal government clients.
The formation of the JV came after Halfaker and &Partners partnered under the Small Business Administration’s All-Small Mentor-Protege program earlier this year, the companies said in a joint release published Thursday.
United Digital Partners is a certified service-disabled veteran owned small business under SBA’s 8(a) program and Halfaker said it expects the venture to expand its capabilities to develop user-focused products and services for government clients using human-centered design.
"The JV further deepens our partnership and enables us to deliver tangible value for our Federal clients and enable them to better serve their constituents,” said Dawn Halfaker, president and CEO of Halfaker and Associates.
Halfaker and Associates, &Partners Form New Joint Venture; Dawn Halfaker Quoted
Dawn Halfaker
Halfaker and Associates and &Partners, a minority-owned small business, have established a new joint venture – United Digital Partners – that will focus on delivering digital services to federal government clients.
The formation of the JV came after Halfaker and &Partners partnered under the Small Business Administration’s All-Small Mentor-Protege program earlier this year, the companies said in a joint release published Thursday.
United Digital Partners is a certified service-disabled veteran owned small business under SBA’s 8(a) program and Halfaker said it expects the venture to expand its capabilities to develop user-focused products and services for government clients using human-centered design.
"The JV further deepens our partnership and enables us to deliver tangible value for our Federal clients and enable them to better serve their constituents,” said Dawn Halfaker, president and CEO of Halfaker and Associates.